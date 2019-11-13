Shenandoah Telecommunications Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 828% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

SHEN stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,200. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.