Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the September 30th total of 247,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLO shares. Bank of America raised Shiloh Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Shiloh Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $263.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Shiloh Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

