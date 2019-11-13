Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after buying an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after buying an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 73.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after buying an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

