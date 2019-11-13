Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 3,583,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,380. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.