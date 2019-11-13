Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,611 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 884.8% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.53. The stock had a trading volume of 316,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,309. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

