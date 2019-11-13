Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 937 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,873. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.