Short Interest in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Drops By 23.4%

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avista by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Avista by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avista by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Avista by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Avista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,660. Avista has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

