Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Declines By 25.9%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 634,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. 94,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. Banner has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In related news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078 over the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its position in shares of Banner by 27.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 136,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Banner by 23.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

