Short Interest in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expands By 14.0%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 16.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEIX opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Consol Energy has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

