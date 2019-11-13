Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Declines By 55.3%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

DYNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

