Short Interest in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Grows By 111.8%

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the September 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETFC. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

