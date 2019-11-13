Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Rises By 12.2%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $304,803,000 after acquiring an additional 878,954 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $193,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 692,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 128,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

