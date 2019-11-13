Short Interest in Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) Increases By 45.8%

Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Foresight Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foresight Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on Foresight Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

