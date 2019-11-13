Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Decreases By 46.9%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the September 30th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,348,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,617,000 after buying an additional 656,729 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1,365.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 207,559 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. 5,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $943.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.14). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $156.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.