Short Interest in Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Declines By 29.4%

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IDSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,937. Industrial Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Industrial Services of America alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Services of America stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of Industrial Services of America at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Services of America Company Profile

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.