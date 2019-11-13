Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expands By 13.4%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE:PNW opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

