Short Interest in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Increases By 82.6%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the September 30th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TTPH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 140,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.60% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter.

TTPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

