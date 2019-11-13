Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Decreases By 13.0%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

TMDI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 736,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,102. Titan Medical has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.