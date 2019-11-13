Short Interest in Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rises By 11.4%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 375,161 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $464.78 million and a PE ratio of -69.45. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

