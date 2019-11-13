Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €116.00 ($134.88) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €120.67 ($140.31).

FRA SIE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €114.58 ($133.23). 1,609,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.43. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

