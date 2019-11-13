Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 310,409 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 99,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

In other Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd news, insider Michael A. Smart acquired 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $66,885.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,423.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $88,726 in the last 90 days.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

