Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,378 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 246,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,843,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

GOGL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. 151,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,427. The company has a market cap of $790.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Golden Ocean Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

