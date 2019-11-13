Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 11,407,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,194. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

