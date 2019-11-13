Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in General Dynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after buying an additional 165,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.72. 961,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

