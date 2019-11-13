Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 309.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories accounts for about 2.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 306,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLAB. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total value of $4,154,715.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock worth $5,472,005 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.