Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.66

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and traded as high as $12.93. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.20%.

In related news, Director Al Messina sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $189,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,005.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,859 shares of company stock valued at $373,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 40,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

