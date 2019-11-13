SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Down 48.0% in October

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 5.03% of SilverSun Technologies worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. 18,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,743. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. SilverSun Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

