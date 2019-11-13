Simon Litherland Acquires 14 Shares of Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland acquired 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 956 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £133.84 ($174.89).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 952 ($12.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39. Britvic Plc has a one year low of GBX 782.50 ($10.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 995.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 922.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BVIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Britvic to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 985 ($12.87) to GBX 1,065 ($13.92) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 968.08 ($12.65).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

