Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 387.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.56.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.25%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

