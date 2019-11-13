Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Holdings Lifted by Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group comprises about 4.2% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,064.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199,259 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 691,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161,478 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 1,138,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $80.00 target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

