Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Richard Roedel Purchases 5,662 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Director Richard Roedel bought 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $249,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at $738,647.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $434,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 21.5% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

