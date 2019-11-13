Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.01 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.92.

SWKS stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $102.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $258,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

