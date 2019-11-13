Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Up 41.1% Over Last 7 Days

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Snovian.Space token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $538,101.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.50 or 0.07519173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015927 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050173 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 391,946,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,845,433 tokens. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

