Somerville Kurt F Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,815 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,773 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.61. 3,965,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,616. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.