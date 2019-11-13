Somerville Kurt F Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,521,000 after purchasing an additional 154,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,828. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

