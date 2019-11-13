Somerville Kurt F Has $1 Million Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,126,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $11,038,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2,451.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $125,241.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,473 shares in the company, valued at $180,702.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,212 shares of company stock worth $2,052,726. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 201,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.03. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $79.18.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORA. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

