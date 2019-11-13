Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.545 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

SWX stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $725.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

