SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

JNK stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

