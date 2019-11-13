SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Barber Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $33,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after acquiring an additional 436,714 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

