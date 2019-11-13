SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.30 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 153,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,831. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Stephen P. Squinto purchased 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

