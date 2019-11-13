SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $177,393.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 52.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00238233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01496779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00138225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

