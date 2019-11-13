Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.54. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Zelman & Associates lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.47.

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $155.38. 787,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,651. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.15.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,854. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

