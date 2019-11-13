Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,860 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.07.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $10,707,543. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. 7,438,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,192. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.69. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.