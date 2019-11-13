State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 40.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 38.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 292.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 3,000 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ WIRE traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

