State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $627,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,764. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

