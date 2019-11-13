State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,846 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. 117,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. Mantech International Corp has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mantech International Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

