Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 44,121 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 998 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.95. 358,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

