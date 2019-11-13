Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 64,245 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 889.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 494.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 123,918 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,719.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 343,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. 2,083,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.28. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

