Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 154,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. Compass Point began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

