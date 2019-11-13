Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 590,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. MasTec’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.